Zeta Global Confirms Financial Integrity After Review

Zeta Global has confirmed the accuracy and integrity of its financial practices following a forensic review, countering false claims made in a misleading report. The review, overseen by its Audit Committee and conducted by Latham & Watkins LLP and external forensic accountants, verified that Zeta’s financial statements and operations are sound. This move aims to reassure investors and stakeholders of Zeta’s commitment to transparency and long-term value creation.

