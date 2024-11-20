News & Insights

Zeta Global Confirms Financial Integrity After Review

November 20, 2024 — 03:28 pm EST

An announcement from Zeta Global Holdings Corp ( (ZETA) ) is now available.

Zeta Global has confirmed the accuracy and integrity of its financial practices following a forensic review, countering false claims made in a misleading report. The review, overseen by its Audit Committee and conducted by Latham & Watkins LLP and external forensic accountants, verified that Zeta’s financial statements and operations are sound. This move aims to reassure investors and stakeholders of Zeta’s commitment to transparency and long-term value creation.

