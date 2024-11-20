Zeta Global Confirms Financial Integrity After Review

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
An announcement from Zeta Global Holdings Corp ( (ZETA) ) is now available.
Zeta Global has confirmed the accuracy and integrity of its financial practices following a forensic review, countering false claims made in a misleading report. The review, overseen by its Audit Committee and conducted by Latham & Watkins LLP and external forensic accountants, verified that Zeta’s financial statements and operations are sound. This move aims to reassure investors and stakeholders of Zeta’s commitment to transparency and long-term value creation.
