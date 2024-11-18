News & Insights

Stocks
ZETA

Zeta Global CEO, leadership team to purchase $3M of common stock

November 18, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Zeta Global (ZETA) announced that David Steinberg, Zeta’s co-founder, chairman and CEO, members of the company’s leadership, and members of the board of directors intend to purchase shares of Zeta’s Class A common stock on Monday, November 18. Taken together, these intended purchases by Steinberg and other members of Zeta leadership in their personal capacity and the directors represent approximately $3M of Zeta’s Class A common stock.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZETA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZETA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.