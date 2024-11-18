Zeta Global CEO, leadership team to purchase $3M of common stock

Zeta Global (ZETA) announced that David Steinberg, Zeta’s co-founder, chairman and CEO, members of the company’s leadership, and members of the board of directors intend to purchase shares of Zeta’s Class A common stock on Monday, November 18. Taken together, these intended purchases by Steinberg and other members of Zeta leadership in their personal capacity and the directors represent approximately $3M of Zeta’s Class A common stock.

