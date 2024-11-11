Zeta Global up 8% at $39.71 after Q3 results, raised guidance

16:11 EST Zeta Global (ZETA) up 8% at $39.71 after Q3 results, raised guidance
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ZETA:
- Zeta Global reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $53.6M vs. $33.7M last year.
- Zeta Global Holdings options imply 17.8% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 11, 2024
- ZETA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Zeta Global Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.