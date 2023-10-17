ZETA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.97, changing hands as high as $9.02 per share. Zeta Global Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZETA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZETA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.92 per share, with $11.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.00.

