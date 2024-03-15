ZeroFox Holdings Q4 Net Loss Widens, Despite Higher Revenues

(RTTNews) - ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service company in external cybersecurity, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net loss after tax was $234.80 million, sharply wider than last year's loss of $16.49 million.

Loss per share was $1.85, compared to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago.

The company, which is in deal to be acquired by private equity firm Haveli Investments, reported that total revenues climbed 33 percent to $60.51 million from $45.40 million a year earlier.

Annual Recurring Revenue was $188.4 million, an increase of 20 percent year-over-year.

As announced on February 6, ZeroFox will be bought by Haveli Investments in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $350 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by ZeroFox stockholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

