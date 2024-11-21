Zero2IPO Holdings Secures Major Office Lease in Beijing

Zero2IPO Holdings, Inc. (HK:1945) has released an update.

Zero2IPO Holdings Inc. has entered into a significant lease agreement for new office premises in Beijing, valued at approximately RMB29.7 million. The five-year lease, starting in April 2025, covers a substantial floor area and marks a strategic move for the company as it expands its operational base. This transaction, considered a discloseable event under Hong Kong’s listing rules, highlights the company’s continued growth and investment in its infrastructure.

