Zero2IPO Holdings Inc. AGM Resolutions Overwhelmingly Passed

Zero2IPO Holdings Inc. announced successful poll results for its Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2024, where key resolutions were passed with overwhelming support, including the adoption of the audited financial statements and re-election of directors. Nearly 99% of votes were in favor of the proposed resolutions, and PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-appointed as the company auditor. The AGM was well-attended by directors and shareholders, with votes tallied by Tricor Investor Services Limited.

