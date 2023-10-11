Zero Oct Cattle Deliveries through Day 2 on ~Even Basis

Front month fat cattle futures were 30 to 52 cents weaker on Tuesday. The Dec contract closed $1.30 under the high and 23c above the low. October settled the session 20c firmer as the delivery process continues. USDA showed limited cash action on Monday or Tuesday, with some $182 deals in the South and $290 sales in the NE dressed market. CME had the oldest dated October contract long holding the position since May 2022.

Feeder cattle closed Tuesday mixed, as the front months were up by $1.05 and 70 cents respectively to a 67c loss in Mar ’24. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 10/09 was $250.26, back up by 53 cents.

USDA’s reported Tuesday Boxed Beef prices at $301.06 and $276.15. For Choice that was a $2.36 drop and Select was $1.35 weaker. The ribs were shown at $524.67 cwt. and $431.81 respectively. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 128k head for a 253k week-to-date total. That is up 3k for the week, but 2k head lighter than the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $182.575, up $0.200,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.000, down $0.350,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $189.325, down $0.300,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.950, up $1.050

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.350, up $0.700

