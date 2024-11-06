Zero Fintech Delays Circular Dispatch Amid Audit Review

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0093) has released an update.

Zero Fintech Group Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major loan transaction due to the need for additional time for auditors to review financial data. The circular, which includes important financial details, was initially expected by November 6, 2024, but the new dispatch date is set for on or before November 28, 2024. This extension has been approved by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

For further insights into HK:0093 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.