News & Insights

Stocks

Zero Fintech Delays Circular Dispatch Amid Audit Review

November 06, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0093) has released an update.

Zero Fintech Group Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major loan transaction due to the need for additional time for auditors to review financial data. The circular, which includes important financial details, was initially expected by November 6, 2024, but the new dispatch date is set for on or before November 28, 2024. This extension has been approved by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

For further insights into HK:0093 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.