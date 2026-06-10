BioTech
ZEPP

Zepp Health Records Lower Q1 Net Loss Of $19 Mln; Shares Fall Over 25%

June 10, 2026 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP), a health technology company, on Monday reported its first quarter financial results, and provided various business updates.

Following the announcement, shares dropped over 28% on Tuesday.

Q1 2026:

The company reported a net loss of $19.64 million or $0.08 per share, lower than the net loss of $19.74 million or $0.08 per share in 2025. The lower loss can be attributed to higher revenues and a resulting higher gross profit in the quarter.

Revenues for the first quarter reached $51.55 million, an increase from the $38.54 million recorded in the first quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $16.32 million in the first quarter, compared to the adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.15 million in the previous year.

Adjusted loss per share amounted to $0.07 per share, relatively stable compared to the $0.07 per share from the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash held by the company on March 31, 2026, totaled $103.2 million.

The company launched several new products in the first quarter, including the Amazfit Balance 3, Amazfit Balance Ultra, Amazfit Bip Max, Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro, and Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra. These wearable gadgets allow users to maintain and record certain health parameters during physical exertion, such as long-distance and marathon running.

Zepp also extended its collaboration with HYROX, as the company signed a three-year global deal to remain the exclusive wearable technology partner of HYROX.

Outlook:

The company estimates revenues in the second quarter to reach between $63 million to $68 million, a 6%-14% increase from the $59.4 million reported in the second quarter of 2025.

ZEPP closed Tuesday at $4.41, down 28.64%. In after-hours, the stock is trading at $4.63, up 4.90%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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