Zepp Health Corporation - ADR (ZEPP) Price Target Increased by 28.71% to 4.07

The average one-year price target for Zepp Health Corporation - ADR (NYSE:ZEPP) has been revised to 4.07 / share. This is an increase of 28.71% from the prior estimate of 3.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.93 to a high of 5.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 250.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zepp Health Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEPP is 0.00%, a decrease of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 11,199K shares. The put/call ratio of ZEPP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,134K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,878K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEPP by 47.26% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,439K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 359K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 123K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 25.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEPP by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Zepp Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zepp Health's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, the company has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, the company shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments. The company is headquartered in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

