Zephyr Minerals Secures Funding for Dawson Project

Zephyr Minerals (TSE:ZFR) has released an update.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $200,000 through the issuance of 4 million units, with each unit comprised of a common share and a warrant. The funds will be deployed for drilling at the Dawson gold property in Colorado and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, the company is actively pursuing mining permits and exploring acquisition and joint venture opportunities in Zimbabwe, focusing on gold and lithium prospects.

