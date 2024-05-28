News & Insights

Zephyr Minerals Advances Dawson Project and Financing Effort

May 28, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

Zephyr Minerals (TSE:ZFR) has released an update.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. is set to reapply for a mining permit for the Dawson gold property in Colorado, addressing earlier application deficiencies by drilling additional water monitoring wells. The company is also launching a non-brokered private placement financing, aiming to raise $200,000 by issuing 4 million units at $0.05 each. This strategic move leverages favorablegold marketconditions and could significantly enhance shareholder value upon successful permit acquisition.

