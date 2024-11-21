News & Insights

Zeotech Limited Updates on Toondoon Project Progress

November 21, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has provided an update on its Toondoon Project, emphasizing the continuity of its high-grade kaolin exploration as previously reported. The company asserts that there have been no significant changes to the material assumptions or technical parameters from earlier announcements. Zeotech remains committed to its development plans, although it does not guarantee future performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

