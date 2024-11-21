Zeotech Limited Updates on Toondoon Project Progress

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has provided an update on its Toondoon Project, emphasizing the continuity of its high-grade kaolin exploration as previously reported. The company asserts that there have been no significant changes to the material assumptions or technical parameters from earlier announcements. Zeotech remains committed to its development plans, although it does not guarantee future performance.

