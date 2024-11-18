Zeotech Limited Secures Funding for Metakaolin Study

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has secured $145,000 in matched funding from the Queensland Government’s METS Collaborative Project Fund to advance a feasibility study for its Toondoon kaolin project and high reactivity metakaolin production. This collaboration with Holcim aims to support the development of low-carbon cement and concrete solutions. The total project value is set at $290,000, marking a significant step forward for Zeotech’s sustainable building material initiatives.

