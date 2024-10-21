Zeotech Limited Issues New Unquoted Securities

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has announced the issue of 30,341,667 new unquoted securities set to expire in October 2025, with each option priced at $0.06. This move follows a previously disclosed transaction, signaling strategic financial maneuvers by the company. Investors might see this as an opportunity to assess Zeotech’s future market positioning.

