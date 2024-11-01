Zeotech Limited Issues 25 Million Unquoted Performance Rights

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited has announced the issuance of 25 million unquoted performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with organizational goals, potentially impacting its future growth and market performance.

