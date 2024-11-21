Zeotech Limited Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Zeotech Limited (ASX: ZEO) successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Ms. S Tulloch, and approval of a 10% placement capacity, all with overwhelming support. Investors may view these results as a positive indication of strong governance and strategic direction.
For further insights into AU:ZEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.