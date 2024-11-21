Zeotech Limited Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited (ASX: ZEO) successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Ms. S Tulloch, and approval of a 10% placement capacity, all with overwhelming support. Investors may view these results as a positive indication of strong governance and strategic direction.

