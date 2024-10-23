Zeotech Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Zeotech Limited (AU:ZEO) has released an update.

Zeotech Limited, listed on the ASX as ZEO, has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 22, 2024, in Brisbane. Shareholders can vote in person or appoint a proxy to represent them, with all votes to be conducted via a poll. The company encourages shareholders to submit their proxy voting instructions by November 20, 2024, to ensure their participation.

