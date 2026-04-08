ZEO Stock Slides 4.4% as Q4 Loss Widens Y/Y Despite Stable Revenues

Shares of Zeo Energy ZEO have declined 4.4% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.3% return over the same period. The stock has fared significantly worse over a longer horizon, falling 42.6% in the past month compared with the S&P 500’s 3.3% dip.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

Zeo Energy reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $18.6 million, essentially flat with the year-ago period. However, profitability weakened materially. The gross profit declined sharply to $2.1 million from $8.3 million a year earlier, while the net loss widened to $1.8 million from $1.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA also fell sharply, plummeting to a loss of $1.4 million compared with a gain of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For 2025, revenues decreased 5% to $69.3 million, and net loss nearly doubled to $19.6 million from $9.9 million in 2024.

Zeo Energy Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zeo Energy Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zeo Energy Corp. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Margins and operating performance deteriorated during the quarter despite relatively stable revenues. The gross margin improved slightly to 43.5% from 43% a year earlier, but this metric contrasts with the sharp decline in gross profit dollars, reflecting higher cost pressures and operational challenges.

Operating expenses increased, driven by higher labor costs, sales and marketing spending, and general administrative expenses. For 2025, adjusted EBITDA fell to negative $3.3 million from a positive $4 million in 2024, highlighting a broader decline in operating efficiency.

The company’s balance sheet reflects ongoing pressures as well. Total assets declined to $56.9 million at the end of 2025 from $61 million in 2024, while stockholders’ equity remained in a deficit position, underscoring continued financial strain.

Factors Influencing Performance

Several factors weighed on Zeo Energy’s quarterly and annual results. Weather-related disruptions in key markets limited installation activity in the fourth quarter, directly impacting revenue generation and operational throughput.

Cost pressures were another major headwind. Increased labor expenses and higher costs for domestically sourced materials, used to meet tax incentive requirements, compressed profitability.

On a full-year basis, additional burdens came from acquisition-related impacts and external events. The company incurred higher expenses tied to servicing customers acquired from Lumio, as well as amortization costs associated with that acquisition. It also faced increased personnel costs following the Heliogen acquisition and recorded $3.2 million in one-time bad debt expenses related to a financing partner bankruptcy.

Management also cited a challenging residential solar market environment, including changes in tax policy and financing availability for homeowners, as a contributor to declining annual revenues.

Management Commentary

Management characterized 2025 as a period of stability in revenues but acknowledged a difficult operating environment. The company emphasized its ability to manage core operating costs despite industry headwinds.

Leadership expressed optimism about growth prospects in the residential solar segment, targeting a rebound in 2026, supported by improved installation activity and market expansion. The company expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to recover to the mid to high-single-digit range.

Zeo Energy highlighted its strategic positioning, noting low solar penetration rates in key markets and ongoing efforts to expand geographically and recruit sales talent as growth drivers.

Outlook

Management outlined expectations for meaningful growth in its core residential solar business in 2026, contingent on improved operating conditions.

The company anticipates that current cost pressures, particularly those related to acquisitions and operational expansion, will be better absorbed as revenues increase and operations become more centralized.

Zeo Energy expects margin improvement, signaling a focus on restoring profitability after a year marked by declining earnings and elevated costs.

Other Developments

Zeo Energy continued to pursue strategic initiatives beyond its core residential solar business. The company’s 2025 acquisition of Heliogen is central to its expansion into commercial and utility-scale energy solutions, particularly in long-duration energy storage.

In February 2026, Zeo Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with Creekstone Energy to develop approximately 280 megawatts of baseload energy generation and storage for a data center project in Utah, highlighting early traction in its commercial energy strategy.

Separately, the company entered a stock purchase agreement with White Lion in January 2026, providing access to up to $30 million in potential equity financing to support working capital and growth initiatives.

Overall, Zeo Energy’s latest earnings results reflect a company navigating industry headwinds, rising costs and integration challenges, while positioning itself for longer-term growth through diversification and strategic partnerships.

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