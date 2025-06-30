Zeo Energy Corp. Joins Russell Microcap® Index Following 2025 Annual Reconstitution

Zeo Energy Corp. joins the Russell Microcap® Index, enhancing visibility and reflecting growth in residential solar solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Zeo Energy Corp., a Florida-based provider of residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, announced its inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index effective June 30, 2025, following the annual reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes. This membership, determined by market capitalization and style attributes, will last for one year and enhance the company's visibility within the investment community, according to CEO Tim Bridgewater. Zeo aims to leverage this recognition to attract more investors while building on its growth through acquisitions and operational improvements. The Russell indexes are widely used as benchmarks for trillions of dollars in assets by investment managers and institutions.

Potential Positives

Zeo Energy Corp. has been included in the Russell Microcap® Index, which can enhance the company's visibility and credibility among investors.

The inclusion is expected to increase exposure to a broader investment community, potentially attracting more institutional investment.

Membership in the Russell Indexes provides Zeo with access to a wider pool of investment resources and platforms used by investment managers and institutional investors.

This milestone reflects the company's growth and operational enhancements, signifying positive momentum in Zeo's development as a public company.

Potential Negatives

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index is based on market capitalization, which can imply that the company's stock is less mature and potentially less stable compared to larger competitors in the Russell indexes.

The company highlighted ongoing operational improvements and acquisitions, which may signal that it is still in a growth phase and could face challenges in executing its strategies effectively.

The press release includes a caution about forward-looking statements, indicating significant uncertainties and risks that could impact the company's future financial performance and objectives.

FAQ

What is the Russell Microcap® Index?

The Russell Microcap® Index is a market index that includes small-cap stocks in the U.S. based on market capitalization.

How did Zeo Energy get included in the Russell Microcap® Index?

Zeo Energy was included in the index based on market capitalization rankings during the annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution.

What does membership in the Russell Microcap® Index mean for Zeo Energy?

Membership can enhance Zeo Energy's visibility and exposure to the investment community, potentially bringing long-term value to shareholders.

Who manages the Russell indexes?

The Russell indexes are managed by FTSE Russell, a global provider of benchmarking and data solutions for investors.

What does Zeo Energy Corp. focus on?

Zeo Energy Corp. specializes in residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, targeting high-growth markets with limited competition.

Full Release



NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Zeo Energy Corp.







(Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo”, “Zeo Energy”, or the “Company”)



, a leading Florida-based provider of residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, today announced that it has joined the Russell Microcap



®



Index following the conclusion of the 2025 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market open on June 30.





The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap



®



Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.





“Zeo’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap



®



Index marks an important milestone in our nascent journey as a public company,” said CEO Tim Bridgewater. “Over the past year, we’ve significantly enhanced our operational capabilities and continued to expand our scale through accretive acquisition. We expect our inclusion in this respected index to bring increased exposure to the broader investment community as we work to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell’s US indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.6 trillion in assets as of June 2024. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.





For more information on the Russell Microcap



®



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.







About Zeo Energy Corp.







Zeo Energy Corp. is a Florida-based regional provider of residential solar, distributed energy, and energy efficiency solutions. Zeo focuses on high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. With its differentiated sales approach and vertically integrated offerings, Zeo, through its Sunergy business, serves customers who desire to reduce high energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future. For more information on Zeo Energy Corp., please visit



www.zeoenergy.com



.







About FTSE Russell







FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.





FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.​​​​​





FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, employing transparent rules-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell fully embraces the IOSCO Principles, and its Statement of Compliance has received independent assurance. Index innovation is driven by client needs and customer partnerships, allowing FTSE Russell to continually enhance the breadth, depth, and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell



.









