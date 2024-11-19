News & Insights

Zenvia Reports Strong Q3 Growth and New Platform Launch

November 19, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Zenvia (ZENV) has released an update.

Zenvia Inc. reported impressive financial results for Q3 2024, with a 30% increase in revenue and a 153.1% rise in EBITDA compared to the previous year. The launch of the Zenvia Customer Cloud, a new AI-powered platform, positions the company for continued growth by enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency. With strong financial performance and innovative solutions, Zenvia is poised for robust future development.

