Zenvia Inc - (ZENV) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 1.58

The average one-year price target for Zenvia Inc - (NASDAQ:ZENV) has been revised to 1.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 1.50 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.11 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zenvia Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZENV is 0.07%, an increase of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.61% to 2,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 731K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZENV by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Metavasi Capital holds 650K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 300K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Verde Servicos Internacionais holds 197K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 90K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 45.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZENV by 203.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.