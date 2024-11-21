News & Insights

Zenvia Approves Financials and Strengthens Market Position

November 21, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Zenvia (ZENV) has released an update.

Zenvia Inc. has successfully passed key resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the approval of its financial statements for the fiscal year 2023. As a Nasdaq-listed company, Zenvia continues to empower businesses with its advanced customer experience platform, transforming interactions into scalable digital engagements. This move further solidifies its position in the market, appealing to investors and stakeholders interested in innovative tech solutions.

