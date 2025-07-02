$ZENV Earnings Results: $ZENV Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ZENV ($ZENV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $273,900,690, beating estimates of $217,606,800 by $56,293,890.
$ZENV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $ZENV stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT added 292,438 shares (+214.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $617,044
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 105,058 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,672
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 46,346 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,790
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 43,414 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,603
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 41,892 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,392
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 33,556 shares (+104.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,803
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD added 33,097 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,834
