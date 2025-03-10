$ZENV Earnings Preview: Recent $ZENV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ZENV ($ZENV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $256,499,400 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.
$ZENV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ZENV stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC added 43,431 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,194
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 42,020 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,906
- CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 36,160 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,240
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 32,088 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,765
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 25,994 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,566
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 12,942 shares (+108.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,154
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 10,817 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,203
