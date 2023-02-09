Zentree Investments Increases Position in Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Fintel reports that Zentree Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.96MM shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX). This represents 12.598% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 20, 2022 they reported 12.92MM shares and 10.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.55% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 528.58% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orchard Therapeutics is $3.40. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 528.58% from its latest reported closing price of $0.54.

The projected annual revenue for Orchard Therapeutics is $29MM, an increase of 81.24%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchard Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORTX is 0.02%, a decrease of 20.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.39% to 49,429K shares. The put/call ratio of ORTX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes holds 8,402K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,310K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORTX by 47.32% over the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 7,987K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,308K shares, representing an increase of 33.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORTX by 9.32% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 7,000K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,930K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORTX by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 6,949K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 4,319K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. The company's ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. In 2018, Orchard acquired GSK's rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Orchard now has one of the deepest and most advanced gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry spanning multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

