Zentra Group’s Insider Share Purchase Boosts Market Interest

November 06, 2024 — 10:41 am EST

One Heritage Group Plc (GB:ZNT) has released an update.

Aileen Mary Izett, closely associated with Zentra Group Plc’s Chairman David Izett, purchased 5,000 shares of the company at £0.07 each. This transaction brings their combined holdings to 0.01% of the company’s share capital. Zentra Group, a key player in the North of England’s residential property market, is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

