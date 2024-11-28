Zentra Group PLC: Successful AGM and Strategic Focus

One Heritage Group Plc (GB:ZNT) has released an update.

Zentra Group PLC, a UK-based property developer focused on the North of England, successfully held its Annual General Meeting where all resolutions, including share allotment and dis-application of pre-emption rights, were passed. The company, trading under the ticker ZNT, aims to maximize opportunities for investors. Zentra’s strategic focus on the residential sector continues to attract attention in the financial markets.

