Zentra Group PLC Extends Property Sale Deadline

Zentra Group PLC, a UK-based property developer, has extended the completion date for the sale of its £7 million property portfolio to 8 November 2024. This extension aims to provide the company with greater flexibility as it considers a potential market shift. The portfolio includes residential and commercial properties across Northern England.

