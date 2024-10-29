News & Insights

Zentra Group PLC Extends Property Sale Deadline

October 29, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

One Heritage Group Plc (GB:ZNT) has released an update.

Zentra Group PLC, a UK-based property developer, has extended the completion date for the sale of its £7 million property portfolio to 8 November 2024. This extension aims to provide the company with greater flexibility as it considers a potential market shift. The portfolio includes residential and commercial properties across Northern England.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
