Zentra Group Extends Key Property Transactions

One Heritage Group Plc (GB:ZNT) has released an update.

Zentra Group PLC has extended the completion date for a significant property sale and a share acquisition to align with its planned admission to the AQSE Growth Market on November 22, 2024. This move provides the company with the flexibility needed to finalize the sale of a £7 million property portfolio and the £3 million acquisition related to the One Victoria project. Investors will be watching this transition closely as Zentra strengthens its position in the North of England’s residential market.

