Zentra Group Announces AGM and Releases Annual Report

November 04, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

One Heritage Group Plc (GB:ZNT) has released an update.

Zentra Group PLC, formerly known as One Heritage Group plc, has released its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024. The UK-based residential development and property management company focuses on opportunities in the North of England and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. Shareholders can access the full report on the company’s website.

