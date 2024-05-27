Zentek Secures Patent for Antimicrobial Agent

Zentek (TSE:ZEN) has released an update.

Zentek Ltd. has been granted a second patent from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for a graphene oxide-silver nanocomposite, touted as a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent, which is key to their product ZenGUARD™. The company, in partnership with the University of Guelph, is investigating the compound’s effectiveness in medical applications, such as wound care and preventing biofilms on medical devices. Zentek’s CEO expresses confidence in this development as a strategic advancement in their intellectual property commercialization efforts.

