Zentek Secures Patent for Antimicrobial Agent

May 28, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

Zentek (TSE:ZEN) has released an update.

Zentek Ltd. has been granted a second patent from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for their novel antimicrobial agent used in ZenGUARD™, potentially impacting medical and veterinary markets. The patented compound has shown high efficacy in fighting bacteria, fungi, and viruses, with ongoing research to expand its applications. The company aims to leverage this development to enhance shareholder value as part of their broader intellectual property commercialization strategy.

