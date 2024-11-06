News & Insights

Zentek Secures Canadian Contract for Drug Discovery

November 06, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Zentek (TSE:ZEN) has released an update.

Zentek’s subsidiary, Triera Biosciences, has secured a $1.1 million contract from the Government of Canada to test its innovative multivalent aptamer technology. This funding will support the development of rapid drug discovery solutions for highly pathogenic avian influenza, showcasing the government’s commitment to advancing the life sciences sector in Canada.

