Zentek Reports Decreased Assets and Comprehensive Loss

Zentek (TSE:ZEN) has released an update.

Zentek Ltd. has reported its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, showing a decrease in total assets to $21.26 million from $22.59 million in March 2024. The company’s revenue increased slightly, but expenses have significantly impacted its financial position, resulting in a comprehensive loss. Investors might find these figures critical as they assess Zentek’s financial health and future prospects.

For further insights into TSE:ZEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.