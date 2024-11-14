News & Insights

Zentek Reports Decreased Assets and Comprehensive Loss

November 14, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Zentek (TSE:ZEN) has released an update.

Zentek Ltd. has reported its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, showing a decrease in total assets to $21.26 million from $22.59 million in March 2024. The company’s revenue increased slightly, but expenses have significantly impacted its financial position, resulting in a comprehensive loss. Investors might find these figures critical as they assess Zentek’s financial health and future prospects.

