Zentek Partners with DCL for Innovative Air Filters

May 23, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Zentek (TSE:ZEN) has released an update.

Zentek Ltd. has partnered with DCL Supply Ltd. to distribute its ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters, aiming to improve indoor air quality and HVAC efficiency in Canada. The distribution agreement, contingent on Health Canada’s approval, leverages DCL Supply’s extensive network to offer these innovative filters to a broad range of industrial and commercial clients. Both companies emphasize the filters’ potential to enhance safety without significantly raising energy use.

Stocks mentioned

ZTEK

