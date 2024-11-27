Zentek to add ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters under existing MDEL

Zentek (ZTEK) announces its decision that its ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters will be added under the company’s existing medical device establishment licence, similar to ZenGUARD Surgical Masks. Initial test work and validation began on ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters in early 2021, culminating in the award of an Innovative Solutions Canada Testing Stream. The purpose of the ISC Testing Stream – The Government of Canada contract awarded in 2021 – was to determine whether ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters could achieve a significant net reduction in airborne respiratory pathogens, thereby validating it as an effective device to mitigate the transmission of disease. Independent proof-of-concept testing and validation was completed by the National Research Council of Canada in their unique bioaerosol facility, a purpose-built modular room intended to simulate the risk of infection in a real-world classroom environment. LMS Technologies Inc. was subsequently contracted to test ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filter finished products and reported an average viral filtration efficiency enhancement of ~66% compared to an untreated filter, or an average ~67% VFE under simulated operating conditions over 6 months with negligible change in pressure drop. This extensive testing program was conducted over the course of approximately two years and successfully demonstrated that ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters can achieve a significant reduction in airborne respiratory pathogens to help mitigate the transmission of disease indoors. To further validate this, the Company completed a study with ParticleOne, a RWDI Ventures company. ParticleOne’s computational model showcased ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filter’s viral filtration action, effectively reducing the spread of viral pathogens and enhancing indoor safety. It also demonstrated potential cost savings from absenteeism related to poor indoor air quality. Prior to distributing and selling an additional medical device in Canada, certain testing, process updates and additional documentation related to the Company’s supply chain will be required to qualify ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters as a medical device under its MDEL and ensure compliance with its ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System. While this process will take additional time and resources, the Company expects it to be significantly less than that required under the previous pathway to market being pursued.

