Zentalis (ZNTL) Plunges More Than 70% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL have plunged 71.7% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 6.2%.

The company is developing its lead product candidate, azenosertib, a potentially first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for treating different types of cancer indications, including solid tumors and ovarian cancer.

In June 2024, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on three studies evaluating azenosertib for three different cancer indications.

The phase I ZN-c3-001 dose-escalation study evaluated azenosertib for treating solid tumors, while the phase II ZN-c3-005 DENALI study investigated azenosertib in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). The phase II ZN-c3-004 TETON study evaluated azenosertib for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma.

The regulatory body placed a partial clinical hold on all these studies after two patients in the DENALI study died due to presumed sepsis.

This could have been the primary reason for the stock’s decline during the said time.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Top-line data from cohort 1b of the DENALI study is expected to be announced later in the second half of 2024. Zentalis also plans to present data from the ZN-c3-001 and the MAMMOTH studies later in the ongoing year.

The phase I/II MAMMOTH (ZN-c3-006) study is evaluating azenosertib in combination with GSK’s GSK PARP inhibitor Zejula (niraparib) and azenosertib as monotherapy for treating PROC.

The study is being conducted in partnership with GSK.

GSK’s Zejula is already approved for ovarian cancer and is currently being studied for additional ovarian cancer stages as well as non-small cell lung cancer and endometrial cancer.

Earlier this month, Zentalis announced its second-quarter results where the company announced that it has discontinued the development of its BCL-2 inhibitor, ZN-d5.

The company evaluated ZN-d5 in a phase I study in combination with azenosertib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Also, further updates on the azenosertib clinical development program, as well as the timeline for data readouts from other studies on azenosertib, are expected once the partial clinical hold is resolved.

As of Jun 30, 2024, Zentalis had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $426.4 million. Management believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be enough to fund its ongoing operations into mid-2026.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Zentalis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are Illumina, Inc. ILMN and Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Illumina’s 2024 earnings per share have moved up from $1.07 to $3.16. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from $2.93 to $4.50. Year to date, shares of ILMN have lost 5.6%.

ILMN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 463.46%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.24 to 48 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $1.71 to $1.51. Year to date, shares of FULC have jumped 35.9%.

FULC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 393.18%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.