Zentalis To Present Part 1 Phase 1b MUIR Trial Results Of Azenosertib At ASCO 2026

(RTTNews) - Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday encouraging Part 1 results from the Phase 1b MUIR trial evaluating Azenosertib, which will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held between May 29 and June 2, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. Azenosertib, an investigational, orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1, is currently being clinically evaluated as a potential treatment for Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). MUIR is a multi-part, open-label Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the safety, efficacy, and preliminary clinical activity of Azenosertib in patients with ovarian cancer. Primary objectives are safety and tolerability, with key secondary objectives including clinical activity, assessed by objective response rate, duration of response, and progression-free survival, measured using RECIST v1.1 criteria. The platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients enrolled in part 1 were treated with Azenosertib in combination with four chemotherapy drugs: Carboplatin, Gemcitabine, Pegylated liposomal doxorubicin and Paclitaxel. The Overall Response Rate (ORR) of the Azenosertib-Paclitaxel combination at the 250mg (5:2) intermittent dose was 50.0%, including one complete response, compared to 39.1 % across all dose cohorts combined. Also, patients achieved a median duration of response (DOR) of 9.2 months and a median Progression-Free Survival (PFS) of 5.5 months. According to the firm, Azenosertib had a manageable safety profile with relatively low rates of high-grade adverse events across four dose cohorts. Meanwhile, the firm noted that serious Treatment-Related Adverse Events (TRAEs) occurred in approximately 20% of patients, and the most frequent were fatigue, diarrhoea, and neutropenia. Notably, in June 2024, one Grade 5 event due to sepsis was assessed as related to Azenosertib, and the firm said that, although the role of azenosertib cannot be excluded, the event may have been attributable to the patient's advanced disease, given the absence of neutropenia and negative blood cultures at the time of the event. The company will present its results in the Gynecologic Cancer Poster Session held on June 1, 2026, under the title "Azenosertib Plus Paclitaxel for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer: Results from a Phase 1b Study". Shares closed on Thursday at $4.14, up 11.59% on Nasdaq.

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