Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ZNTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.91, changing hands as low as $22.63 per share. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZNTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZNTL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.55 per share, with $31.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.