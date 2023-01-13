Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ZNTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.28, changing hands as high as $25.68 per share. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZNTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZNTL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.33 per share, with $67.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.