Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Price Target Increased by 7.94% to 51.31

The average one-year price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been revised to 51.31 / share. This is an increase of 7.94% from the prior estimate of 47.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.37% from the latest reported closing price of 27.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZNTL is 0.15%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 77,919K shares. The put/call ratio of ZNTL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 9,200K shares representing 15.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,811K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 18.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,360K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,227K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 18.90% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 3,227K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 29.70% over the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.