Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 5.83

The average one-year price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:ZNTL) has been revised to $5.83 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of $4.90 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.18% from the latest reported closing price of $2.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 47.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZNTL is 0.12%, an increase of 21.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.07% to 41,589K shares. The put/call ratio of ZNTL is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

5AM Venture Management holds 3,948K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing an increase of 87.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 518.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,884K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares , representing an increase of 19.36%.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,849K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,964K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 26.02% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,660K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 26.90% over the last quarter.

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