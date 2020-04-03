Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing novel small molecule therapies for various cancers, raised $165 million in an upsized IPO by offering 9.2 million shares at $18, the high end of the range of $16 to $18. The company originally planned to sell 7.7 million shares. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZNTL. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Zentalis Pharmaceuticals prices upsized IPO at $18, the high end of the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.