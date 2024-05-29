Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Appoints Luke Walker to Board

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) just unveiled an update.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors, adding Luke Walker, M.D., as a Class II director, whose term will run until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Dr. Walker, also appointed to the Audit Committee, will receive compensation in line with the company’s Non-Employee Director Compensation Program. This includes a $45,000 annual retainer, an additional $10,000 for his committee role, and an initial grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) based on the company’s common stock average closing price, vesting over three years. Future annual equity grants are also part of his compensation, vesting on specific anniversaries or stockholder meetings, with full vesting upon a change in control, contingent on continued service. Dr. Walker benefits from the company’s standard indemnification for directors and officers.

