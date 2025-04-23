Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation at ASCO 2025 on Azenosertib for Colorectal Cancer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals announces poster presentation at ASCO 2025 for azenosertib in metastatic colorectal cancer.

Quiver AI Summary

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that an abstract has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, scheduled for May 30 to June 3 in Chicago. The poster will present clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of azenosertib, a potential first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab for metastatic BRAF V600E mutant colorectal cancer, with data as of April 4, 2025. The presentation will be led by Dr. Jeanne Tie on May 31, 2025. Azenosertib is being explored for its efficacy in various tumor types, including ovarian cancer, and has shown promising results in terms of tolerability and anti-tumor activity in clinical trials. Further details about the study can be accessed on Zentalis's website.

Potential Positives

Abstract accepted for presentation at a prestigious conference (2025 ASCO Annual Meeting), indicating recognition and validation of the company's clinical research.

Presentation will showcase clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of azenosertib, highlighting the progress and potential of a promising cancer therapy.

Azenosertib is positioned as a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, suggesting significant market potential and differentiation from competitors.

The drug has demonstrated anti-tumor activity and good tolerability in clinical trials, which could support its future development and commercialization efforts.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting presentation (scheduled for May 31, 2025) to validate the clinical data for azenosertib, highlighting uncertainty regarding the outcomes of ongoing trials.



Potential challenges in commercialization if the clinical data do not meet expectations, leading to possible investor concerns about the viability of azenosertib as a treatment option.



Being classified as a clinical-stage company suggests that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals may face hurdles in achieving regulatory approvals and securing market presence, common risks associated with companies in this stage of development.

FAQ

What is azenosertib?

Azenosertib is a selective, orally bioavailable WEE1 inhibitor being evaluated for its effectiveness in treating various cancers, including ovarian cancer.

When will the ASCO 2025 presentation take place?

The ASCO presentation will occur on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CDT.

Where can I access the poster presentation?

The poster can be accessed on the Zentalis website under the “Supporting Publications” tab in the “Our Approach” section on presentation day.

What type of cancer is being targeted in the clinical trial?

The clinical trial is focused on patients with metastatic BRAF V600E mutant colorectal cancer.

What does WEE1 inhibition do?

Inhibiting WEE1 allows cancer cells to progress through the cell cycle despite DNA damage, leading to increased cell death.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZNTL Insider Trading Activity

$ZNTL insiders have traded $ZNTL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZNTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAN SKVARKA purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $103,446

JULIA MARIE EASTLAND (CEO & President) purchased 28,500 shares for an estimated $49,344

INGMAR BRUNS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $45,656

MARK LACKNER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,779 shares for an estimated $38,353 .

. LUKE NATHANIEL WALKER purchased 14,200 shares for an estimated $24,966

ANDREA PAUL (Chief Legal Officer) sold 13,230 shares for an estimated $22,643

VINCENT VULTAGGIO (PAO and Interim PFO) sold 2,615 shares for an estimated $4,475

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZNTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $ZNTL stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZNTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZNTL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZNTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZNTL forecast page.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis



®



Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 to June 3, 2025 in Chicago, IL.





The poster will include clinical data as of an April 4, 2025 data cutoff from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating azenosertib in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with metastatic BRAF V600E mutant colorectal cancer.





Abstract and poster presentation details are below:







Title:



“Phase 1 dose escalation results of the WEE1 inhibitor, azenosertib, in combination with encorafenib and cetuximab in patients with previously treated BRAF V600E mutant metastatic colorectal cancer”







Abstract Number:



3551







Poster Session:



Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal







Poster Board:



372







Date/Time:



Saturday, May 31, 2025, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CDT







Presenter:



Dr. Jeanne Tie





The poster can be accessed through the “Supporting Publications” tab on the “Our Approach” section of the



Zentalis website



on the day of the presentation.







About Azenosertib







Azenosertib is a novel, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated as a monotherapy and combination clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent replication of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression, despite high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.







About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals







Zentalis



®



Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN-c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1+ platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.





For more information, please visit



www.zentalis.com



. Follow Zentalis on X/Twitter at



@ZentalisP



and on LinkedIn at



www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals



.









ZENTALIS



®



and its associated logo are trademarks of Zentalis and/or its affiliates. All website addresses and other links in this press release are for information only and are not intended to be an active link or to incorporate any website or other information into this press release.







Contact:







Haibo Wang - Chief Business Officer





Ron Moldaver - Investor Relations







ir@zentalis.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.