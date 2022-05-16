Zentalis Pharma Surges On Pricing Of Stock Offering

(RTTNews) - Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) shares are gaining more than 19 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 10,330,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $19.38 per share. The total gross proceeds will be approximately $200.2 million.

Zentalis said it intends to use the net proceeds to help fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, including ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 trials.

Currently, shares are at $23.11, up 12.57 percent from the previous close of $20.53 on a volume of 1,640,765. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $17.33-$87.19 on average volume of 686,628.

