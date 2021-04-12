Markets
GSK

Zentalis Enters Clinical Collaboration And Supply Agreement With GSK To Evaluate ZN-c3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Under a clinical collaboration agreement, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) will evaluate the combination of ZN-c3, the company's oral WEE1 inhibitor product candidate, and ZEJULA (niraparib), GlaxoSmithKline's poly polymerase inhibitor, in patients with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer. Zentalis is responsible for conducting the study with GSK providing all required doses of niraparib. Zentalis maintains full ownership of ZN-c3.

"This clinical collaboration and supply agreement with GSK allows us to investigate the broader potential of our WEE1 inhibitor when used as part of a combination treatment with niraparib, a PARP inhibitor," said Anthony Sun, Chairman and CEO of Zentalis.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were up 15% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK ZNTL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular