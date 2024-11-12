Zensho Holdings Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

Zensho Holdings Co (JP:7550) has released an update.
Zensho Holdings Co. posted a significant increase in financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 23.2% to 557,765 million yen and operating profit surging by 61.4%. The company’s strong growth in profits is reflected in the 57.4% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, reaching 24,871 million yen, signaling robust operational efficiency and market demand.
